Corbin received a $17.9 million qualifying offer from the Diamondbacks on Friday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

Corbin is expected to turn down the offer for 2019 and ink a multi-year deal this winter after his breakout campaign in 2018. The southpaw posted a 3.15 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 246:48 K:BB across 33 starts (200 innings) for the Diamondbacks en route to his second career All-Star selection. The Diamondbacks will now receive a draft pick if Corbin signs elsewhere.

