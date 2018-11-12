Corbin declined the Diamondbacks' one-year, $17.9 million qualifying offer and became a free agent Monday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

This was expected, as Corbin is primed for a big payday this offseason following his breakout campaign in 2018. Across 33 starts for Arizona, the 29-year-old southpaw went 11-7 with a 3.15 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 246:48 K:BB (200.0 innings) en route to his second All-Star selection.

