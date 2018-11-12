Patrick Corbin: Turns down qualifying offer
Corbin declined the Diamondbacks' one-year, $17.9 million qualifying offer and became a free agent Monday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
This was expected, as Corbin is primed for a big payday this offseason following his breakout campaign in 2018. Across 33 starts for Arizona, the 29-year-old southpaw went 11-7 with a 3.15 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 246:48 K:BB (200.0 innings) en route to his second All-Star selection.
More News
-
Patrick Corbin: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Solid in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Lasts only three innings•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Tosses third straight quality start•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Strikes out nine in win over Braves•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...