Paul Blackburn: Parts ways with New York
The Mets granted Blackburn is unconditional release Monday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Blackburn cleared waivers after the Mets removed him from the 40-man roster Saturday, and since he was unlikely to accept an assignment to the minors, the organization has allowed him to test the open market. The 31-year-old right-hander has ample big-league experience with 93 appearances (86 starts) over the past nine seasons, but he struggled over his seven outings (four starts) with New York in 2025, logging a 6.85 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB in 23.2 innings. Blackburn may have a tough time landing a major-league deal in light of his poor production, but his body of work should be enough to earn him a minor-league deal with an organization looking to bolster its starting depth at the Triple-A level.