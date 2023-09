DeJong was released by the Giants on Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Even with Brandon Crawford (hamstring) likely to miss the remainder of the regular season, the Giants are cutting bait with DeJong and summoning Marco Luciano and Tyler Fitzgerald from Triple-A Sacramento. DeJong, an impending free agent, has batted just .207/.258/.355 in 400 plate appearances this year between St. Louis, Toronto and San Francisco.