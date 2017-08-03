Paul Hendrix: Cut loose Thursday
Hendrix (biceps) was released by the Indians on Thursday.
Hendrix has compiled an unimpressive .237/.322/.340 slash line through two seasons at High-A Lynchburg, so the Indians decided to part ways with the 25-year-old. He's been sidelined all season with a biceps injury, so he'll likely have to get healthy before catching on with another team.
