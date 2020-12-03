site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Paul Sewald: Non-tendered by Mets
RotoWire Staff
Sewald was non-tendered by the Mets on Wednesday.
He never logged an ERA lower than 4.55 across four seasons in the Mets' bullpen, so it's not surprising to see him cut loose. Sewald could end up settling for a minor-league deal this offseason.
