Orlando was outrighted to Triple-A Omaha on Friday and will become a minor-league free agent.

This move frees up roster space for prospects in need of protection from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. Orlando appeared in just 25 games for the Royals in 2018, hitting .167/.194/.200. The 33-year-old figures to serve as organizational depth in 2019 wherever he winds up.

