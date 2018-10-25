Pedro Alvarez: Heads to free agency
Alvarez elected free agency Thursday, Baseball America reports.
Alvarez hit .180/.283/.414 with eight homers across 45 games with the Orioles before being designated for assignment. He'll now hit the open market after finishing the season with Triple-A Norfolk. Entering his age-32 season, Alvarez will likely have to settle for a minor-league deal in 2019.
