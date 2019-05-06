Pedro Alvarez: Still hoping to play in 2019
Alvarez is rehabbing his Achilles in hopes of returning to the majors in 2019, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Alvarez appeared in 21 games for the Marlins in spring training, hitting .324/.400/.647 with three homers in those appearances, but opted to become a free agent after being informed he wouldn't be on the team's Opening Day roster.
