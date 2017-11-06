Florimon (ankle) cleared waivers and elected free agency.

Rather than accept his outright assignment to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Florimon decided to test his luck in free agency. He spent most of his time in the minors, hitting .265/.347/.410 in 90 games for the IronPigs. Florimon earned a promotion in August held his own for the Phillies, hitting .348/.388/.478 in 15 games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. He's expected to be ready for the start of spring training, and he should compete for an Opening Day utility role wherever he winds up.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast