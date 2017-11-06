Pedro Florimon: Set to test free agency
Florimon (ankle) cleared waivers and elected free agency.
Rather than accept his outright assignment to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Florimon decided to test his luck in free agency. He spent most of his time in the minors, hitting .265/.347/.410 in 90 games for the IronPigs. Florimon earned a promotion in August held his own for the Phillies, hitting .348/.388/.478 in 15 games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. He's expected to be ready for the start of spring training, and he should compete for an Opening Day utility role wherever he winds up.
More News
-
Phillies' Pedro Florimon: Expected to be ready for spring training•
-
Phillies' Pedro Florimon: Placed on 60-day DL•
-
Phillies' Pedro Florimon: Season over due to ankle injury•
-
Phillies' Pedro Florimon: Carted off field Saturday•
-
Phillies' Pedro Florimon: Seeing regular run in center field•
-
Phillies' Pedro Florimon: Starting in center field Friday•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...