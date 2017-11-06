Florimon (ankle) cleared waivers and elected free agency.

Rather than accept his outright assignment to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Florimon decided to test his luck in free agency. He spent most of his time in the minors, hitting .265/.347/.410 in 90 games for the IronPigs. Florimon earned a promotion in August held his own for the Phillies, hitting .348/.388/.478 in 15 games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. He's expected to be ready for the start of spring training, and he should compete for an Opening Day utility role wherever he winds up.