Pedro Leon: Linked to Astros for $4 million
Leon is expected to sign with the Astros for $4 million on July 2, Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN report.
A 21-year-old outfielder from Cuba (he turns 22 in May), Leon is older than the typical July 2 international signee, and is therefore closer to being big-league ready. He measures in at approximately 5-foot-9, 200 pounds, per the ESPN report, which is a pretty big red flag. That said, he has hit for power in games and is reputed to have above-average speed (for now). Leon has dealt with oblique and shoulder injuries in the past. He hit .325/.365/.545 with four home runs, a 12:3 K:BB and zero steals on one attempt in 87 plate appearances in the Cuban National Series in 2017-18. Leon would likely be assigned to one of the Astros' upper-level minor-league affiliates after signing.
