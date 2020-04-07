Pedro Pineda: To get seven figures from A's
Pineda is expected to sign with the A's for a little more than $4 million once the 2020-21 international signing period begins, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.
He is not the clear-cut best fantasy prospect in this class (although he is in that conversation), but he is currently expected to get the largest signing bonus. A 6-foot, 180-pound right-handed outfielder, Pineda has significant power potential and is a good enough runner to remain in center field for the time being. The international signing period typically begins July 2, but MLB has the ability to delay the start date until as late as Jan. 15, 2021.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mailbag: Shorter-season impact?
Uncertainty reigns at the moment, but we'll keep trying to help answer your Fantasy baseball...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, and strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Luzardo
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Bichette
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Closers aren't as bankable as they used to be (not that they ever were).
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Starting pitcher is heavy at the top and heavy at the bottom without much of a middle class.