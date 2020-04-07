Pedro Pineda: To get seven figures from A's

Pineda is expected to sign with the A's for a little more than $4 million once the 2020-21 international signing period begins, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.

He is not the clear-cut best fantasy prospect in this class (although he is in that conversation), but he is currently expected to get the largest signing bonus. A 6-foot, 180-pound right-handed outfielder, Pineda has significant power potential and is a good enough runner to remain in center field for the time being. The international signing period typically begins July 2, but MLB has the ability to delay the start date until as late as Jan. 15, 2021.