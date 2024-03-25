Atlanta released Murfee (elbow) on Monday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Murfee had been occupying a spot on the 40-man roster after he inked a one-year split contract with Atlanta in November, but he appeared to be a candidate to begin the season on the 60-day injured list while he completed his recovery from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last July. However, based on Atlanta's decision to release him, Murfee may have hit a snag in his rehab program that put him off target for a second-half return. Whatever the case, Murfee will now look to catch on elsewhere, though he's still not expected to be relied upon as a major contributor to any team's bullpen until 2025.