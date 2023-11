Murfee (elbow) was non-tendered by Atlanta on Friday, MLB.com reports.

Murfee underwent surgery to repair a torn UCL in June, so he could miss most or all of the 2024 season. The 29-year-old righty logged a 1.29 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 14 innings for Seattle and was claimed by multiple teams this offseason before getting cut loose Friday.