The Mets are not expected to re-sign Alonso, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The Mets made what Sherman describes as a "last-ditch effort" to retain Alonso by recently offering him a three-year contract in the $68 to $70 million range, which the first baseman unsurprisingly rejected. It's always possible there's a change of heart, but all signs now point to the Mets moving on from Alonso, who is third on their franchise home run list with 226. Currently, the plan is to shift Mark Vientos to first base and have Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio (knee) and Luisangel Acuna compete for the third base job.