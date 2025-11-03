Alonso became a free agent Monday after opting out of his contract, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Alonso wound up having to settle for a two-year, $54 million contract with the Mets last offseason, but he had the ability to opt out after the first year of that deal and has unsurprisingly done just that. The first baseman slashed .272/.347/.524 with 38 home runs and 126 RBI for the Mets in 2025. Alonso is not eligible to receive a qualifying offer this offseason, which should help his market.