The Rays declined Fairbanks' $11 million club option for 2026 on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Fairbanks will receive a $1 million buyout from the Rays instead and look to the free-agent market for his next opportunity. The 31-year-old right-hander delivered one of the best seasons of his career in 2025, finishing the regular season with a 2.83 ERA and 1.04 WHIP through 60.1 innings while collecting a career-high 27 saves. His reliability in high-leverage situations should attract plenty of interest in free agency.