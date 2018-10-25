Pete Kozma: Elects free agency
Kozma decided to pursue free agency Thursday.
Kozma will land on the open market after being outrighted off Detroit's 40-man roster earlier in the week. The infielder played in 27 games for the Tigers in 2018, hitting just .217 with a .584 OPS. The 30-year-old has bounced around the past few years and will look to find a new home as a depth piece prior to next season.
