Kozma decided to pursue free agency Thursday.

Kozma will land on the open market after being outrighted off Detroit's 40-man roster earlier in the week. The infielder played in 27 games for the Tigers in 2018, hitting just .217 with a .584 OPS. The 30-year-old has bounced around the past few years and will look to find a new home as a depth piece prior to next season.

More News
Our Latest Stories