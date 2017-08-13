Pete Kozma: Released by Texas
The Rangers released Kozma on Sunday, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Texas recently added two versatile infielders via waiver claims in Phil Gosselin and Tyler Smith, and with Jurickson Profar also lingering at Triple-A Round Rock, Kozma was likely no better than fourth in the organizational pecking order for a utility role with the big club. As such, the Rangers decided to part ways with the 29-year-old, who had gone 5-for-45 (.111 average) in the majors this season before he was outrighted to Round Rock on July 23.
More News
-
Rangers' Pete Kozma: Sent outright to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Pete Kozma: Designated for assignment•
-
Rangers' Pete Kozma: Strikes out three times in starting role•
-
Rangers' Pete Kozma: Utility infielder striking out far too often•
-
Rangers' Pete Kozma: Homers in rare start•
-
Rangers' Pete Kozma: Claimed by Texas•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...