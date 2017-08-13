The Rangers released Kozma on Sunday, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Texas recently added two versatile infielders via waiver claims in Phil Gosselin and Tyler Smith, and with Jurickson Profar also lingering at Triple-A Round Rock, Kozma was likely no better than fourth in the organizational pecking order for a utility role with the big club. As such, the Rangers decided to part ways with the 29-year-old, who had gone 5-for-45 (.111 average) in the majors this season before he was outrighted to Round Rock on July 23.