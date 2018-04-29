Peter Bourjos: Let go by Atlanta
Bourjos was released Sunday by the Braves after being designated for assignment on Wednesday.
Bourjos was designated for assignment and replaced by Ronald Acuna on Wednesday. He was released by Atlanta on Sunday and will look for a fresh start after recording three hits in 25 at-bats through 18 games for the Braves.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...