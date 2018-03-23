Bourjos (calf) was released by the Cubs on Friday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Manager Joe Maddon decided upon an eight-man bullpen for Opening Day and Bourjos ended up as the position-player casualty. The fact that he left Friday's game with a left calf cramp probably didn't help but it seems like this move was predetermined heading into this weekend. Bourjos will look to latch on with another organization after hitting .223/.272/.383 with five home runs and 15 RBI in 203 plate appearances for Tampa Bay last season.