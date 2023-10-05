Solomon elected free agency Thursday.
Solomon, 27, got into five games with the Diamondbacks this season, getting roughed up for 18 runs over 13.1 frames. He'll surely have to settle for a minor-league pact this winter.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Peter Solomon: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Peter Solomon: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Peter Solomon: Demoted to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Peter Solomon: Contract selected from Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Peter Solomon: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Diamondbacks' Peter Solomon: Bidding for bullpen spot•