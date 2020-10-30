Gosselin was outrighted off the Phillies' 40-man roster Friday and elected free agency, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

The suburban Philadelphia native was a fan favorite during his time with the team thanks to his local roots and occasional big hit, though his overall contributions were fairly minor. In 170 plate appearances with his childhood team over the last two seasons, he hit a modest .255/.312/.363. He started everywhere but catcher and center field during his Phillies tenure, and that versatility will likely be his most attractive skill on the open market.