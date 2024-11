The Mets declined Maton's $7.75 million club option for 2025 on Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Maton will be given a $250,000 buyout instead and is now a free agent. The 31-year-old was terrific for the Mets after being acquired via trade from the Rays, collecting a 2.51 ERA and 30:6 K:BB over 28.2 innings. However, the club didn't feel he was worth bringing back at a $7.75 million price tag.