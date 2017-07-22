Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Ahead of schedule, could return when eligible
Altherr (hamstring) is ahead of schedule in his recovery, according to manager Pete Mackanin, and could be ready to come off the disabled list when eligible, Meghan Montemurro of The News Journal reports.
This comes as a bit of a surprise considering that a timetable laid out Wednesday suggested Altherr could be looking at an early August return as a best-case scenario. However, Mackanin's remarks Saturday shift that timeline back to a return when he's eligible late next week. Altherr was slashing .370/.452/.704 in 10 July games prior to landing on the DL, and his return will be a boon to Philadelphia's corner outfield production. Look for more updates on Altherr as his the week progresses.
