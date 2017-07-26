Altherr (hamstring) was activated from the disabled list Wednesday.

Although prior reports said that the young outfielder would return to the fold Friday, Altherr will join the active roster a couple days early. He'll now join an outfield featuring Howie Kendrick, Odubel Herrera and Nick Williams, although it's unclear how playing time will be divvied up given how well each of them have played. To make room for Altherr on the MLB roster, Daniel Nava (hamstring) was put on the DL.