Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Back in action Thursday
Altherr (hamstring) is in the lineup Thursday against the Angels.
The young outfielder was held out of Wednesday's contest with an ailing hamstring, but it seems like the night off did wonders for his health. Altherr will resume his normal role as the Phillies' right fielder while batting third Thursday night.
