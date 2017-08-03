Altherr (hamstring) is in the lineup Thursday against the Angels.

The young outfielder was held out of Wednesday's contest with an ailing hamstring, but it seems like the night off did wonders for his health. Altherr will resume his normal role as the Phillies' right fielder while batting third Thursday night.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast