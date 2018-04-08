Altherr went 1-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Marlins.

Altherr hit a grand slam in the third inning of Saturday's game against the Marlins, his first home run of the season. Despite a crowded outfield, he has started in six of the Phillies' seven games to begin the season. However, his slow start -- he's batting .091 with 10 strikeouts in 22 at-bats -- could jeopardize that playing time if he doesn't turn things around quickly.