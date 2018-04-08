Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Connects for grand slam
Altherr went 1-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Marlins.
Altherr hit a grand slam in the third inning of Saturday's game against the Marlins, his first home run of the season. Despite a crowded outfield, he has started in six of the Phillies' seven games to begin the season. However, his slow start -- he's batting .091 with 10 strikeouts in 22 at-bats -- could jeopardize that playing time if he doesn't turn things around quickly.
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...