Altherr is batting cleanup for the third straight game Wednesday against the Marlins.

The Phillies shuffled their order around at the start of the week, bumping the struggling Carlos Santana back to fifth, with Rhys Hoskins moving to the two hole and Altherr sliding up to cleanup. Altherr's .192/.300/.385 line so far this season is certainly not what one would expect from a cleanup hitter, but the Phillies clearly have faith in him and will give him the chance to turn things around.