Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Designated for assignment
Altherr was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Saturday.
Altherr had been on the roster since Opening Day but did very little with his limited opportunities, managing just a single hit in 30 plate appearances. After seemingly breaking out with a .272/.340/.516 line in 2017, the 28-year-old has hit a miserable .165/.273/.306 over the last two seasons. Odubel Herrera (hamstring) was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move.
