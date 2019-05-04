Altherr was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Saturday.

Altherr had been on the roster since Opening Day but did very little with his limited opportunities, managing just a single hit in 30 plate appearances. After seemingly breaking out with a .272/.340/.516 line in 2017, the 28-year-old has hit a miserable .165/.273/.306 over the last two seasons. Odubel Herrera (hamstring) was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move.

