Altherr is dealing with a ligament tear in his right big toe and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Altherr suffered the injury crashing into the outfield wall during Monday's loss, and it's serious enough to end his season prematurely. The 27-year-old failed to repeat his success from 2017, slashing just .181/.295/.333 with eight homers and three stolen bases through 105 games with the Phillies this season. Dylan Cozens and Roman Quinn figure to benefit from increased opportunities over the final week of the season with Altherr and Nick Williams (shoulder, hand) both on the mend.