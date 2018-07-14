Altherr went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's win over the Marlins.

Altherr got the Phillies on the board in the second inning with an RBI double to left field. Prior to Friday's performance, he'd been hitless in his last five games as he's gone just 3-for-18 with seven strikeouts to start the month of July. Altherr will look to turn it around in the second half after hitting .176 with six homers and 33 RBI with two games to go before the All-Star break.