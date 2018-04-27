Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Drives in two
Altherr went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
Altherr was the sole source of offense for the Phillies on Thursday, as he drove in their only two runs. His overall numbers are not strong, but he has a five-game hitting streak, during which he has driven in eight. He hasn't been an everyday player due to the crowded Phillies' lineup, but has seen enough at-bats to remain viable in daily lineup change leagues -- especially if his bat continues to heat up.
