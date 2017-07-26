Altherr (hamstring) is expected to come off the disabled list on Friday, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Altherr has been sidelined since July 14 with a hamstring strain. He could be eased back into action this weekend while the Phillies try to trade Howie Kendrick to open up additional at-bats in the outfield rotation.

