Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Gets chance to pitch
Altherr went 0-for-2 at the plate and allowed one run on two hits while striking out a pair in Wednesday's blowout loss to the Nationals.
Altherr was one of the Phillies' better pitchers on a day in which the team allowed 15 runs. Opportunities have been rare for Altherr this season, as Andrew McCutchen, Odubel Herrera and Bryce Harper have each started every single game in the outfield. His roster spot is potentially at risk when Roman Quinn (oblique) returns from the injured list.
