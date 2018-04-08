Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Gets rest Sunday
Altherr is out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Nick Williams has been the most frequent loser in the battle for playing time in Philadelphia's crowded outfield this season, but it will be Altherr's turn to take a seat in the series finale. The 27-year-old at least made an impact for fantasy owners a day earlier, hitting a grand slam and coming around to score another run in the Phillies' 20-1 victory.
