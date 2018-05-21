Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Heads to bench Monday
Altherr is out of the lineup Monday against the Braves, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Altherr is hitting just .143/.314/.250 with 10 strikeouts across his past 10 games (35 plate appearances), so he'll head to the bench for the third time in four games while Nick Williams picks up another start in right field. With Williams hitting a respectable .286/.394/.429 across 14 games (33 plate appearances) in May, Altherr could be in jeopardy of losing out on some playing time if he doesn't turn it around at the plate.
