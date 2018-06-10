Altherr is out of the lineup Sunday against the Brewers, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Altherr will sit for the second time against a right-handed pitcher in three days, an indication that he's the odd man out in the Phillies' four-man outfield rotation now that Rhys Hoskins is back from the disabled list. Given that Alhterr is hitting just .176/.314/.282 since the beginning of May, it's not too surprising that he has been losing out on playing time to Nick Williams, who owns a 233-point edge in OPS over that same stretch.