Altherr is not in the lineup Monday against the Giants, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

For the second time in three days, the 27-year-old will cede the start in right field to Nick Williams. Altherr has an .892 OPS over the past 14 games, but he's barely hitting over the Mendoza Line in 88 at-bats on the season as a whole.

