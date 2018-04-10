Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Hits bench Tuesday
Altherr is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Reds, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Altherr has just one hit in the past three games -- though it was a grand slam in Saturday's 20-1 shellacking of the Marlins. He'll head to the bench for a night off as a result, allowing Nick Williams to log another start in right field.
