Altherr is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Reds, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Altherr has just one hit in the past three games -- though it was a grand slam in Saturday's 20-1 shellacking of the Marlins. He'll head to the bench for a night off as a result, allowing Nick Williams to log another start in right field.

