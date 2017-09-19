Altherr went 1-for-3 with a grand slam in Monday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers.

Altherr hit his homer in the sixth inning off of a hanging slider from Clayton Kershaw. The 26-year-old has four hits in 24 at-bats since coming off the disabled list earlier this month. He should continue to see fairly steady playing time over the remainder of the season, though he may have to sit occasionally when Rhys Hoskins gets a start in left field.