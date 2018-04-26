Altherr went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks.

The three-run blast came in the sixth inning with the Phillies down a run, and ended up being the difference in the 5-3 win. Altherr has seen somewhat less playing time of late due to his early season struggles, but he's now 5-for-10 with six RBI in the last three games. It'll take a bit more work just to get back above the Mendoza Line, but for the first time all season, Altherr appears to be trending in the right direction.

