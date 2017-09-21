Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Homers for third straight game
Altherr went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, four RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers.
Altherr's homer Wednesday came at a crucial moment, as it tied the game before his two-run single in the bottom of the eighth gave Philadelphia the lead for good. The 26-year-old has now homered in three consecutive contests, a stretch over which he's hitting .455 with nine RBI and four runs scored. Despite playing in just 97 games, he is just one homer shy of his first 20-homer campaign, thanks to his respectable .281/.351/.539 line in 334 at-bats. Look for him to start most games in left field for the Phillies down the stretch, ceding an occasional start to Rhys Hoskins.
