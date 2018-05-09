Altherr went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Giants.

Altherr returned to the lineup Tuesday after sitting out two of the Phillies' past three games and responded by hitting his fourth home run of the season. It was his first home run since April 25 and his first extra-base hit since April 29. He has managed a 41 percent hard contact rate through 108 plate appearances this season, but is being rewarded with just a .250 BABIP. Given those numbers, there should be optimism that both his power and batting average will improve if he can maintain consistent playing time in the Phillies' crowded outfield.