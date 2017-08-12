Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Hopes to be back in late August or early September
Altherr (hamstring) said he hopes to be back in action by late August or early September, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Altherr has been sidelined since August 4 with a strained hamstring. Rhys Hoskins has taken over in left field with Altherr on the disabled list. When Altherr returns, Hoskins will see more of his playing time at first base.
