Altherr (hamstring) said he hopes to be back in action by late August or early September, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Altherr has been sidelined since August 4 with a strained hamstring. Rhys Hoskins has taken over in left field with Altherr on the disabled list. When Altherr returns, Hoskins will see more of his playing time at first base.

