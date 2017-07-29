Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Launches pair of bombs Friday
Altherr went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo homers and a walk Friday against the Braves.
Altherr hit the first of three Phillies homers in the fifth inning to blow open a close game and left the yard again in the eighth-inning to extend the lead. With the team having four outfielders playing extremely well, he won't be automatically penciled into Philadelphia's daily lineup, but based on his 16 homers and .294/.365/.566 slash line, he's been an outstanding performer for fantasy managers.
