Altherr (hamstring) is expected to return from the disabled list later this week, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Although there were some reports saying that the young outfielder could be ready to return as soon as Tuesday, it seems that the Phillies will wait a few days beyond when he's first eligible. It's unclear what kind of a role Altherr will play upon his return given the strong play of Odubel Herrera, Nick Williams and a now-healthy Howie Kendrick, although things should clear up as manager Pete Mackanin reveals his hand over the course of the week.