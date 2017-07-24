Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Likely to return by end of week
Altherr (hamstring) is expected to return from the disabled list later this week, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Although there were some reports saying that the young outfielder could be ready to return as soon as Tuesday, it seems that the Phillies will wait a few days beyond when he's first eligible. It's unclear what kind of a role Altherr will play upon his return given the strong play of Odubel Herrera, Nick Williams and a now-healthy Howie Kendrick, although things should clear up as manager Pete Mackanin reveals his hand over the course of the week.
More News
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Ahead of schedule, could return when eligible•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Will miss 3-4 weeks•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Expected to miss minimum amount of time on DL•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Lands on DL as expected•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Will likely land on DL•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...