Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Making rare start
Altherr is starting for just the second time this season Monday against the Mets, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Altherr certainly hasn't done anything to claim more regular playing time, going 1-for-27 at the plate. He'll hit eighth and play center field Monday.
