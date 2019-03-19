Altherr has a strong .390 on-base percentage but is hitting just .250 and slugging just .281 so far this spring.

Altherr's job is likely safe for now, with Roman Quinn (oblique) expected to open the year on the injured list. He has slightly more experience in center field than fellow bench outfielder Nick Williams, but both Andrew McCutchen and Bryce Harper have spent time in center in the past, so there's no guarantee Altherr will get called on when Odubel Herrera needs a day off.