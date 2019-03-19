Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Mediocre start to spring
Altherr has a strong .390 on-base percentage but is hitting just .250 and slugging just .281 so far this spring.
Altherr's job is likely safe for now, with Roman Quinn (oblique) expected to open the year on the injured list. He has slightly more experience in center field than fellow bench outfielder Nick Williams, but both Andrew McCutchen and Bryce Harper have spent time in center in the past, so there's no guarantee Altherr will get called on when Odubel Herrera needs a day off.
More News
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Slowed by foot injury•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Strikes deal with Phillies•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Done for season with toe injury•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: May have concussion•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Nursing numerous injuries•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Departs ballgame with injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for Mariners-A's
Two teams begin their regular season a week ahead of and 6,000 miles away from everyone else....
-
Spring Notes: McMahon surging
Is Ryan McMahon must-draft? Has Caleb Smith positioned himself alongside Trevor Richards as...
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
The perfect draft strategy
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite draft strategies for the three main Fantasy Baseball...
-
SP Strategy: Draft Dodgers
Want to build an elite pitching staff? You may not have to look far or wide to find it