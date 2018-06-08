Altherr is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Altherr had started the last five games in right field for the Phillies, going 3-for-21 with a home run, five RBI and nine strikeouts. The 27-year-old has struggled with a .188/.317/.344 slash line in 154 at-bats this season, and will cede right field to Dylan Cozens on Friday.